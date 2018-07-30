Allen was called up by Cleveland on Monday and is batting ninth and playing center field against the Twins, Joe Christensen of the Star Tribune reports.

The Indians will call on Allen with Tyler Naquin on the disabled list with a hip injury. Naquin's timetable, and therefore the likely amount of time Allen will remain on the roster, is not yet clear. Allen has shown a bit of speed but not much else in his time with the team this season, hitting just .209/.245/.288 with six steals and a homer in 45 games. Adam Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.