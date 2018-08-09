The Indians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Allen will move back to the big leagues after Leonys Martin (illness) was placed on the 10-day disabled in a corresponding move. With Tyler Naquin (hip) also on the shelf, the Indians are short on quality center-field options, potentially opening the door for Allen to see a decent amount of playing time. Manager Terry Francona will most likely ride the hot bat between Allen and Rajai Davis until Martin is back in action.

