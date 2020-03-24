Indians' Greg Allen: Can't get going in spring training
Allen went 2-for-21 with two RBI and a stolen base in nine games during spring training.
Allen failed to do much at the dish, slashing .095/.231/.095. His performance certainly didn't help his case for a spot on the 25 man roster, though he should still have an opportunity to begin the 2020 regular season with the big-league club when play resumes.
