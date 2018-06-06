Allen is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Allen will head to the bench for the first time since May 23 as Rajai Davis gets the start in center field for Wednesday's tilt. Over his past three games, Allen has failed to pick up a hit, going 0-for-9 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup during Friday's series opener in Detroit.