Indians' Greg Allen: Delivers four-hit performance
Allen went 4-for-6 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Reds.
Allen put on a show at the dish in the series finale, capping off a four-hit afternoon with a two-run blast to right center field. After being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, he's showing early on that he belongs in the big leagues.
