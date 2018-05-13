Indians' Greg Allen: Draws third straight start
Allen will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Allen has started all three games of the series with the Tribe's top center fielder, Bradley Zimmer, still recovering from a chest contusion. The Indians haven't provided any indication that Zimmer will require a trip to the disabled list, so Allen's run of regular playing time will likely be short lived. Allen is still looking for his first hit of the season after going 0-for-12 across five appearances with Cleveland.
