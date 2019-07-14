Allen will start in center field and will bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He'll be included in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after reaching base in seven of his 11 plate appearances over the previous three contests while providing quality defense in the outfield. With Oscar Mercado off to a 1-for-25 start to July and Jake Bauers (86 wRC+) and Tyler Naquin (93 wRC+) both performing at below-average levels this season, Allen could see steady at-bats while he's shining both at the plate and in the field.