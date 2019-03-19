Allen has gone 13-for-31 at the dish (.419 average) during Cactus League play, collecting five extra-base hits to go along with two steals.

Most of Allen's 2018 fantasy value came in the form of his 21-for-25 mark on stolen-base attempts, but the 26-year-old showcased some growth as a hitter down the stretch, too. He slashed .310/.379/.405 in the second half, with an eight-point drop in his strikeout rate from the first half aiding his improvement. Allen shouldn't be counted on to provide much power this season, but his steal production coupled with what should be a palatable batting average makes him a decent late-round flyer in mixed leagues. His ability to capably defend all three outfield spots should also help his case for sticking in the lineup on a full-time basis.