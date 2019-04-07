Allen will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen is making his fourth start in five games and seems to have at least separated himself from Jordan Luplow as the Tribe's fourth outfielder. However, Allen's 1-for-17 showing at the plate to begin 2019 probably makes it too early to conclude that he has established himself as an everyday player, even though corner outfielders Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin have only performed marginally better.