Allen will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The 25-year-old had three hits and scored three times in Tuesday's win over the Twins, but his fate was already sealed after the Indians acquired Leonys Martin from the Tigers earlier in the day. While Allen figures to be back no later than Sept. 1, he will likely play primarily off the bench upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories