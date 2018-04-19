Indians' Greg Allen: Heads back to minors
Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Allen spent time in the big leagues to act as the Indians' 26th man the past two days, but he'll head back to the minors with Cleveland's series in Puerto Rico over. The outfield prospect is off to a slow start with the Clippers, going just 5-for-25 in his first seven games played. He does have four stolen bases in that span, however.
