Indians' Greg Allen: Heads back to Triple-A
Allen was demoted to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Allen had a lengthy run in the lineup, starting 18 times in a 20-game stretch, but he failed to convince, hitting just .200 over that span and .204/.248/.301 overall. His 30 percent strikeout rate is particularly worrisome for a player who doesn't have much power and needs to get on base to utilize his speed. Tyler Naquin should continue as the Indians' primary center fielder with Allen off the roster. Yonder alonso was activated from the Family Medical Emergency list in a corresponding move.
