Allen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's game in Boston.

The two-run blast in the seventh inning proved to be the game winner. Allen now sports an 11-game hitting streak, and while he has five stolen bases over that stretch, this marked his first long ball in that span. As long as he stays relatively hot, Allen should be in the lineup almost every day going forward.

