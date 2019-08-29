Indians' Greg Allen: In midst of offensive skid
Allen will start in center field and bat ninth Thursday against the Tigers.
After exploding a four-hit, four-RBI performance against the Yankees on Aug. 15, Allen has started to slump at the dish and has transitioned back into more of a part-time role as a result. Over his last nine contests, Allen has generated just two hits in 29 at-bats, sinking his season slash line to .226/.285/.367. Though Allen will crack the lineup Thursday, he's merely working as a short-side platoon mate for Tyler Naquin, who is getting the day off with a southpaw (Daniel Norris) on the mound.
