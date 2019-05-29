Indians' Greg Allen: Keys comeback win
Allen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run Tuesday in the Indians' 7-5 win over the Red Sox.
Known more for his speed and defense, Allen picked a good time to leave the yard for the first time this season. With the Indians trailing 5-3 in the top of the ninth, Allen took Ryan Brasier deep to tie the game and keep the Indians' comeback effort alive. With three starts in four games since being called up from Triple-A Columbus, Allen's stock looks to be on the rise, especially in light of Tuesday's theatrics.
