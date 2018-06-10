Allen will start in center field and hit leadoff Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It only looks to be a brief cameo atop the order for Allen, who is filling the table-setting role with Francisco Lindor sliding into the cleanup spot in place of the injured Edwin Encarnacion (ankle). Since Encarnacion's injury is believed to be minor, he could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the White Sox, at which point Allen would likely retreat to his usual spot in the lower third of the order. Allen should at least make for a decent DFS play Sunday while he bats in a premium spot against an unseasoned starting pitcher in Artie Lewicki, who owns a 4.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 29 career big-league innings.