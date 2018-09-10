Allen will likely be relegated to a reserve role when Josh Donaldson (calf) returns from the disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson's return is set to push Jose Ramirez to second base and Jason Kipnis to the outfield, leaving Allen as the odd man out. The speedy outfielder has been solid since rejoining the Indians at the end of July -- slashing .283/.343/.354 with nine stolen bases -- so he should still see occasional starts as players are rested down the stretch, though this certainly cuts into his fantasy value. Allen could also find value as a pinch runner.