Allen Jordan Bastian of MLB.com Sunday against the Athletics.

Allen will draw his fourth straight start and should be positioned for at least a semi-regular spot in the Cleveland lineup while Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) is on the shelf. The speedster has made an impact on the bases this season with a 6-for-6 success rate on steal attempts, but it's hard to wring much fantasy value out his .219/.262/.316 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories