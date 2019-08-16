Indians' Greg Allen: Mashes against Yankees
Allen went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, four runs scored and four RBI to help the Indians to a 19-5 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
It was a huge day for the 26-year-old, who blasted his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning as part of a four-hit, four-RBI showing. Allen ins't guaranteed everyday playing time with Yasiel Puig back in the fold coming off his suspension, but he's been hot since he was called back up from Triple-A Columbus, and he certainly bolstered his case for at-bats in this contest. For the season, Allen is slashing .257/.315/.426 across 163 plate appearances.
