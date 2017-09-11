Allen entered Sunday's game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement for Bradley Zimmer (hand).

Zimmer was later diagnosed with a broken bone in his left hand. That opens the door for Allen to see more opportunities in center field in the immediate future, although Tyler Naquin, Austin Jackson, Lonnie Chisenhall and Abraham Almonte could all factor in at the position as well. Allen has good speed and displayed a keen eye in the minors, posting a 181:220 BB:K in 388 games on the farm.