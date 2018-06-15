Indians' Greg Allen: Not in Friday's lineup
Allen is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Allen has been in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate, going 1-for-32 with 12 strikeouts over the last 11 games. In his place, Tyler Naquin will man center field upon his return from the 10-day DL (hamstring).
