Allen is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Allen has been in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate, going 1-for-32 with 12 strikeouts over the last 11 games. In his place, Tyler Naquin will man center field upon his return from the 10-day DL (hamstring).

