Allen will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Allen has enjoyed an everyday role in the outfield for the better part of the last three weeks, but his spot in the lineup appeared to be in jeopardy when Bradley Zimmer (chest) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday. Zimmer will make his second straight start Sunday, but instead of Allen losing out on at-bats, it will be veteran Melky Cabrera that hits the bench on consecutive days. Allen's strong form at the plate of late -- he's hit .367 with five extra-base hits and two steals over his last eight games -- seems to be the major reason why he has maintained a lineup spot, so he likely can't afford a dramatic downturn in his production if he hopes to hold off Cabrera and eventually Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Brandon Guyer (neck) for playing time.