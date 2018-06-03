Indians' Greg Allen: Not losing playing time with Zimmer back
Allen will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Allen has enjoyed an everyday role in the outfield for the better part of the last three weeks, but his spot in the lineup appeared to be in jeopardy when Bradley Zimmer (chest) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday. Zimmer will make his second straight start Sunday, but instead of Allen losing out on at-bats, it will be veteran Melky Cabrera that hits the bench on consecutive days. Allen's strong form at the plate of late -- he's hit .367 with five extra-base hits and two steals over his last eight games -- seems to be the major reason why he has maintained a lineup spot, so he likely can't afford a dramatic downturn in his production if he hopes to hold off Cabrera and eventually Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Brandon Guyer (neck) for playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...