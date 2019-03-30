Allen is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen has been withheld from the starting nine for both of the Tribe's first two games, with manager Terry Francona having seemingly settled on Tyler Naquin, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers as his preferred outfield against right-handed pitching. The switch-hitting Allen will likely swap in for Naquin versus lefties but could still struggle to see enough opportunities to provide the boost in stolen bases his fantasy managers may have expected heading into the season.