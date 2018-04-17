Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and will serve as the Indians' 26th man during the club's two-game series with the Twins in Puerto Rico.

Allen, who posted a 25-for-27 success rate on stolen-base attempts across three stops last season, will give the Indians a late-inning weapon on the bases in Puerto Rico, but it's not expected that he'll be included in the lineup for either contest. The outfielder will likely be optioned to Columbus once the Indians return to the United States in advance of their weekend series in Baltimore.