Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He'll head to the bench for a second straight day as the Indians roll out an outfield of Jake Bauers, Bradley Zimmer and Franmil Reyes in the season finale. Unless he's summoned from the bench, Allen will conclude September with a .222 average to go with three steals, four runs and two RBI over 22 contests.