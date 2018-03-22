Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Allen was fighting for a spot on the Indians' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, but the team opted to go with veteran Rajai Davis instead. The 25-year-old jumped straight from Double-A Akron to the majors last season, so he could likely benefit from some extra seasoning at the Triple-A level. If Allen returns to the majors this season, it will likely be as a backup.