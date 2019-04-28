Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen has stumbled out of the gates this season, hitting just .105/.167/.158 through 42 plate appearances. Most notably, he has yet to attempt a stolen base after swiping 21 bags in 2018. He'll be replaced for the time being by Jordan Luplow, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Allen back in Cleveland at some point this season.

