Indians' Greg Allen: Optioned to Triple-A
Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Allen has stumbled out of the gates this season, hitting just .105/.167/.158 through 42 plate appearances. Most notably, he has yet to attempt a stolen base after swiping 21 bags in 2018. He'll be replaced for the time being by Jordan Luplow, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Allen back in Cleveland at some point this season.
