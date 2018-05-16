Allen is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He had started the last five games, hitting .227 with zero walks and seven strikeouts in 22 at-bats over that stretch. While Allen's speed is intriguing in redraft leagues, it's hard for him to put that speed to use when he is not getting on base. He should continue to get starts, particularly against right-handed pitchers, while Bradley Zimmer (chest), Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Tyler Naquin (hamstring) are all on the disabled list. Rajai Davis, who bats right-handed, draws the start in center field against southpaw Ryan Carpenter.