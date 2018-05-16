Indians' Greg Allen: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Allen is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He had started the last five games, hitting .227 with zero walks and seven strikeouts in 22 at-bats over that stretch. While Allen's speed is intriguing in redraft leagues, it's hard for him to put that speed to use when he is not getting on base. He should continue to get starts, particularly against right-handed pitchers, while Bradley Zimmer (chest), Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Tyler Naquin (hamstring) are all on the disabled list. Rajai Davis, who bats right-handed, draws the start in center field against southpaw Ryan Carpenter.
More News
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...