Allen will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the White Sox.

Manager Terry Francona will hand Allen a seventh consecutive start in left field with the defensive-minded speedster continuing to acquit himself well at the dish since being promoted from Triple-A Columbus on May 25. In seven appearances since rejoining the big club, Allen has gone 6-for-24 with three extra-base knocks (two triples and a home run). The improved offense coupled with the defensive upgrade he provides over Jordan Luplow looks like it may be enough to keep Allen in a strong-side platoon role for the time being.

