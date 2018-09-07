Allen went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Allen scored a run in the top of the fifth inning before recording an RBI-double in the sixth inning. He has benefited from the absence of Leonys Martin by receiving regular at-bats, but has failed to take advantage of that lately by recording just four hits in his past 34 at-bats. That puts a damper on his most intriguing skill, the ability to rack up stolen bases.

