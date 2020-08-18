site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Greg Allen: Recalled by Cleveland
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen was recalled from Cleveland's alternate training site Tuesday.
Allen spent the early portion of the season on the big-league roster but accomplished very little, going hitless in eight at-bats. He'll likely serve a bench outfielder role again this time around.
