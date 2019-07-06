Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Allen was called up to serve as depth on the Indians' bench prior to the All-Star break. He has hit fairly well since being demoted to Triple-A Columbus on June 5, slashing .274/.349/.432 across 212 plate appearances. He also has eight stolen bases, but has been caught five times. Allen is not in the Indians' starting lineup Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories