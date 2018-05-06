Indians' Greg Allen: Returns to big club
The Indians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Assuming the bruised shoulder Bradley Zimmer sustained in Saturday's loss to the Yankees isn't too severe, Allen's stay with the big club will likely be a brief one. Zimmer could nonetheless require a few days off to recover from the issue, so Allen will provide the Indians with an extra healthy body in the outfield in the meantime.
