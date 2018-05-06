The Indians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Assuming the bruised shoulder Bradley Zimmer sustained in Saturday's loss to the Yankees isn't too severe, Allen's stay with the big club will likely be a brief one. Zimmer could nonetheless require a few days off to recover from the issue, so Allen will provide the Indians with an extra healthy body in the outfield in the meantime.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories