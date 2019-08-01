Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Allen is no longer needed with the big club after the Indians picked up a pair of outfielders in Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig via trade Tuesday. The speedy outfielder has slashed .313/.389/.458 with one home run and two stolen bases over his past 18 games in the majors, so he should rejoin the big club sometime down the stretch.

