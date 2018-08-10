Allen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's walkoff victory over the Twins.

Allen singled to right field in the bottom of the ninth, and he stole second base to put himself into scoring position. Michael Brantley would plate Allen to win the game later in the inning. The 25-year-old outfielder has notched a base knock in each of his past four games in the big leagues, although he's been sent to the minor leagues multiple times over the past month: he was called up from Triple-A Columbus prior to Thursday's contest. Allen has struggled at the dish for most of the 2018 campaign, as he's slashing .232/.264/.305 with one homer, five RBI and seven stolen bases through 48 tilts.