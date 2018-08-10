Indians' Greg Allen: Scores winning run
Allen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's walkoff victory over the Twins.
Allen singled to right field in the bottom of the ninth, and he stole second base to put himself into scoring position. Michael Brantley would plate Allen to win the game later in the inning. The 25-year-old outfielder has notched a base knock in each of his past four games in the big leagues, although he's been sent to the minor leagues multiple times over the past month: he was called up from Triple-A Columbus prior to Thursday's contest. Allen has struggled at the dish for most of the 2018 campaign, as he's slashing .232/.264/.305 with one homer, five RBI and seven stolen bases through 48 tilts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...