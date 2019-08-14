Indians' Greg Allen: Seeing more work
Allen will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Off to an 8-for-26 start at the dish since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 6, Allen will collect his fifth consecutive start. While his strong form of late will help his case for maintaining playing time, Allen will be forced to fight with Tyler Naquin for one spot in the Indians' regular lineup once Yasiel Puig returns from suspension for Thursday's series opener with the Yankees.
