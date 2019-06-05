Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Allen started eight of 10 games during his most recent stint with the big club, going 7-for-27 (.259) with a homer and four RBI during that stretch, but he'll return to the minors in exchange for a relief arm (Nick Goody) ahead of Cleveland's scheduled bullpen game Wednesday. He figures to return when another outfielder is needed. In the meantime, look for a combination of Oscar Mercado, Jordan Luplow and Tyler Naquin to see the majority of time as the Indians' corner outfielders.

