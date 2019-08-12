Allen went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

Allen got the game's scoring started early, taking Twins starter Jose Berrios deep for a solo shot in the first inning. The 26-year-old has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with three runs scored since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus last week.

