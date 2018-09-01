Allen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

Allen reached on a single in the eighth inning and subsequently stole second base before coming around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning. The 25-year-old has been a solid contributor since his promotion earlier in the month -- hitting .282/.329/.352 with eight stolen bases and 10 RBI over that 21-game stretch -- but he could be in jeopardy of losing out on playing time if the newly acquired Josh Donaldson (calf) pushed Jason Kipnis to the outfield.