Indians' Greg Allen: Steals 14th base
Allen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's win over the Rays.
Allen reached on a single in the eighth inning and subsequently stole second base before coming around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning. The 25-year-old has been a solid contributor since his promotion earlier in the month -- hitting .282/.329/.352 with eight stolen bases and 10 RBI over that 21-game stretch -- but he could be in jeopardy of losing out on playing time if the newly acquired Josh Donaldson (calf) pushed Jason Kipnis to the outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...