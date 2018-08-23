Indians' Greg Allen: Swipes 12th bag Thursday
Allen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base -- his 12th of the season -- in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.
Allen now has six steals in 14 games since being summoned back to the majors earlier in the month, a stretch during which he's also hitting an impressive .362/.412/.447 with a homer and six RBI. With the Indians dealing with a few injuries to their outfield, Allen looks primed to serve as the team's primary center fielder down the stretch, making him a viable fantasy option for those looking for swiped bags.
