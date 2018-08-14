Allen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's win over the Reds.

The steal was Allen's second in as many days and ninth of the season (52 games). The 25-year-old has started four of five games since his most recent recall, hitting safely in all four, with his lone absence coming against a lefty. With Leonys Martin out indefinitely with a serious illness, it looks like Allen will serve as the primary center fielder for the time being with Rajai Davis operating on the small side of a platoon.

