Allen went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases Thursday against the Royals.

Allen received more than two at-bats for only the third time since September 16. However, he took advantage by swiping his 20th and 21st bases of the season, both of which came against Jason Hammel in the top of the 10th inning. Despite the limited playing time, Allen remains an intriguing option for stolen base production, as he's recorded six since Sept. 22.

More News
Our Latest Stories