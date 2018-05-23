Indians' Greg Allen: Takes seat Wednesday
Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Allen will get the day off, as Rajai Davis is set to take over in center field and bat eighth. The 25-year-old outfielder has been heating up over his last seven games, putting together a .316/.381/.421 batting line.
