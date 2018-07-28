Allen is set to be recalled from Triple-A Colubus ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Allen is set to replace Tyler Naquin (hip), who will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Despite struggling to a .209 average with just five RBI through 45 games, Allen figures to offer much-needed help in the outfield until Naquin can return to health.