Indians' Greg Allen: Will serve as 26th man in Puerto Rico
Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of the Indians' two-game series against the Twins in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Both teams are permitted to carry an additional player due to travel distance, so Allen will serve as the Indians' 26th man for this weeks games. The 25-year-old prospect is hitting .200/.355/.320 with four stolen bases through seven games with Columbus this season. Allen will likely head back to the minors following the conclusion of the two-game series.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...