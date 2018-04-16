Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of the Indians' two-game series against the Twins in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Both teams are permitted to carry an additional player due to travel distance, so Allen will serve as the Indians' 26th man for this weeks games. The 25-year-old prospect is hitting .200/.355/.320 with four stolen bases through seven games with Columbus this season. Allen will likely head back to the minors following the conclusion of the two-game series.