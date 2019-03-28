Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Added to roster, starting at DH

The Indians selected Ramirez's contract and will deploy him as their designated hitter in Thursday's season opener against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. He'll hit fifth in the order.

Ramirez should be in store for regular action at DH so long as his performance warrants a spot in the lineup, though he may be at risk of dropping in the batting order once Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) returns from the injured list. The 35-year-old has a strong overall track record at the big-league level, but he slashed an ugly .254/.313/.395 in 195 plate appearances for Boston in 2018 before the club eventually released him.