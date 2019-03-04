Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Batting cleanup in spring debut
Ramirez will start at designated hitter and bat fourth Monday in the Indians' Cactus League game versus the Padres, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez will be making his spring debut after his Feb. 23 signing kept him behind the rest of the Indians' healthy hitters in the early stages of camp. A non-roster invitee, the 35-year-old Ramirez will likely need to perform well at the dish over the next couple weeks of Cactus League action to claim a spot on the Tribe's Opening Day roster. If his performance warrants it, Ramirez could have a path to an everyday role if the Indians elect to move Jake Bauers off of first base and deploy him in the corner outfield.
