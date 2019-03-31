Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Both offenses combined for merely six hits and six walks on the afternoon, yet Ramirez had no issues seeing the ball as he reached base in all four plate appearances. The veteran slugger went 0-for-3 in his debut with the Indians on Thursday, but is quickly making an impact after spending most of last season without a team.