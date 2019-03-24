Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Nearing roster spot

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Ramirez would make the Opening Day roster if the Indians don't make any more roster additions, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ramirez joined the Indians as a non-roster invitee in late February and has a .278/.316/.528 slash line with two home runs this spring. Assuming the 35-year-old makes the roster, the Indians would have Santana, Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers to cover first base and designated hitter, but playing time could open up if Bauers sees regular time in the outfield.