Indians' Hanley Ramirez: Reaches deal with Indians

Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has been a free agent since being let go by the Red Sox last May, with his .708 OPS over 44 games in 2018 representing a career low. The 35-year-old's path to a roster spot remains difficult as he is unlikely to be utilized beyond the role of a designated hitter and first baseman given his typically poor defense. Ramirez hasn't played another position in the field since seeing 91 games in left field and one game at third base with Boston in 2015.

More News
Our Latest Stories